HOUSTON Oct 14 Apache Corp, a U.S. oil
and gas company under pressure from activist investor Jana
Partners to sell assets, said on Tuesday Alfonso Leon, its chief
financial officer, is leaving the company eight months after he
was appointed to the job.
Apache said the departure was not "related to any issues
regarding financial disclosures, accounting or legal matters."
Leon is leaving to pursue other opportunities, Apache said.
Apache, which plans to update investors on its North
American operations at a meeting on November 20, previously
announced plans to sell or spin off its international assets and
its stakes in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, actions
Jana had urged.
"As we have previously outlined, Apache is transforming into
a leading North America-focused exploration and production
company with an extensive resource base, strong production
growth and a commitment to maximizing rate of return," Steve
Farris, Apache's Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.
Apache executive vice president P. Anthony Lannie will serve
as interim CFO, the Houston-based company said.
Shares of Apache edged lower in post-market trading to
$74.30, down from a New York Stock Exchange close of $74.40.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Alden Bentley)