Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
Dec 15 Apache Corp said it would sell its stakes in two LNG projects, Wheatstone LNG in Australia and Kitimat LNG in Canada, along with accompanying upstream oil and gas reserves, to Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd for $2.75 billion.
Apache will also be reimbursed for its net spending on the two projects between June 30 this year and the closing date, which it estimated at $1 billion, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.