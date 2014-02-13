BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
Feb 13 Oil and gas company Apache Corp on Thursday reported a 73 fall in quarterly profit as its output declined due to asset sales and a frigid winter in the United States.
Net profit fell to $174 million, or 43 cents per share per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $649 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Total output averaged 688,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, much lower than last year's 800,005 boepd.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.