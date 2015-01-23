HOUSTON Jan 23 Steve Farris, who retired on
Tuesday as Apache Corp's chief executive, stands to
collect about $12 million in salary and bonus over the next
three years as part of his retirement package.
Farris, who will act as a consultant to Apache for the next
36 months, will collect his $1.75 million salary during that
time. He will also receive two bonus payments of $2.6 million
and a lump sum of $1.4 million, according to a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The executive, who is the company's non-executive chairman
until May 1, is also entitled to the vesting of all his
restricted stock and options, according to the filing.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; editing by Terry Wade)