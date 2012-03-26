NEW ORLEANS, March 26 Apache Corp's spending in the oil-rich Permian Basin in West Texas will likely be $2 billion in 2012, higher than initially forecast, the company's CEO said on Monday.

"I'd be really surprised if it doesn't go up to $2 billion by the end of the year," Steve Farris, Apache's chief executive officer told the Howard Weil Energy Conference.

Apache initially forecast its Permian spending for this year at $1.7 billion, up from $1.1 billion in 2011. The company expects to spend about $9.5 billion overall this year.

Apache has 3 million acres in the Permian Basin, an area that is booming again as exploration and production companies use technology such as horizontal drilling to extract oil.

"It's been a big win for us," Farris told investors.

Apache has steadily been acquiring acreage in the Permian Basin since 1991, the executive said.

(Reporting By Anna Driver)