NEW ORLEANS, March 26 Apache Corp's
spending in the oil-rich Permian Basin in West Texas will likely
be $2 billion in 2012, higher than initially forecast, the
company's CEO said on Monday.
"I'd be really surprised if it doesn't go up to $2 billion
by the end of the year," Steve Farris, Apache's chief executive
officer told the Howard Weil Energy Conference.
Apache initially forecast its Permian spending for this year
at $1.7 billion, up from $1.1 billion in 2011. The company
expects to spend about $9.5 billion overall this year.
Apache has 3 million acres in the Permian Basin, an area
that is booming again as exploration and production companies
use technology such as horizontal drilling to extract oil.
"It's been a big win for us," Farris told investors.
Apache has steadily been acquiring acreage in the Permian
Basin since 1991, the executive said.
(Reporting By Anna Driver)