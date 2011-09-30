* Says development has peak production of 30,000 bpd
* First production from development scheduled in 2014
* Signs FPSO deal with Bumi for 1.46 bln rgt
* Bumi says deal to add to FY revenue, earnings
Sept 30 Oil and gas company Apache Corp
said its subsidiary will proceed with the development of the
Balnaves oil field in offshore Western Australia, with gross
peak production of about 30,000 barrels per day.
First production from the $438 million development is
scheduled in 2014, Apache said in a statement.
Apache also agreed to lease Armada Claire, a floating
production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) owned by
Malaysia's Bumi Armada with production capability of
80,000 barrels of oil.
Bumi Armada, in a regulatory filing, said it signed a
contract worth 1.46 billion ringgit ($459.4 million) to supply
and operate the FPSO for Apache, marking the Malaysian company's
entry into Australia.
Bumi Armada said the contract is expected to add to its
revenue and earnings for the financial year ending Dec. 31,
2011, and increase its order backlog to more than 7 billion
ringgit.
Bumi Armada's joint venture company recently signed a
seven-year charter with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp
for an oilfield support vessel.
Apache's shares closed up 0.4 percent at $82.88 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange. Bumi Armada shares were up
almost 1.5 percent at 3.41 ringgit on Friday afternoon.
Apache has operations in the United States, Canada, Egypt,
the United Kingdom North Sea, Australia and Argentina.
($1 = 3.178 Malaysian Ringgits)
