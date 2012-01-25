PERTH Jan 25 Apache Corp. said on Wednesday it suspended oil production at its Van Gogh field off the coast of Western Australia and was evacuating non-essential personnel from offshore drilling operations due to a cyclone forecast.

"Apache Corporation is currently monitoring the development of the low pressure system off the coast of North West Australia and is evacuating non-essential personnel from its offshore drilling operations in the area," the company said in an emailed statement.

Apache said production remained online at all its other facilities. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)