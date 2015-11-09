NEW YORK Nov 8 Oil and natural gas company Apache Corp has rejected a takeover approach from an unidentified party and is working with Goldman Sachs on a defense, according to a report by Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The potential buyer sent a letter to Apache in the "past few weeks," according to one source cited in the report. It was not clear if the talks would resume, the report said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)