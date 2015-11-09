UPDATE 5-Sunoco to sell 1,110 U.S. stores to 7-Eleven operator for $3.3 bln
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
NEW YORK Nov 8 Oil and natural gas company Apache Corp has rejected a takeover approach from an unidentified party and is working with Goldman Sachs on a defense, according to a report by Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter.
The potential buyer sent a letter to Apache in the "past few weeks," according to one source cited in the report. It was not clear if the talks would resume, the report said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
TORONTO, April 6 Canadian mergers and acquisitions got off to their strongest start in 17 years in 2017 as cross-border deal activity picked up pace, with JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs and RBC taking the top three spots in the advisory rankings.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: