By Anna Driver
| HOUSTON, July 23
U.S. oil and gas company Apache
Corp told Reuters it is looking at ways to wring more
cash out of its valuable mineral rights, as it and other energy
companies face investor pressure to tap more profits from the
North American shale boom.
Apache did not detail the options it is mulling, but two
recent successful mineral rights offerings could provide a
model.
Viper Energy Partners LP and Canada's Prairie Sky
Royalty Ltd this year have bundled the royalties
generated by their mineral rights into subsidiaries and then
listed them in public offerings.
"We continually review our mineral interest position to
determine the best course of action for maximizing value,"
Apache spokesman Bill Mintz said in response to a Reuters query.
"Depending on the location of the acreage and activity in
the area, we may look at options to unlock value from our
mineral interests when it makes sense to do so."
Mineral rights are especially valuable because they entitle
owners to a share of the profits from oil and gas wells, and
owners are not required to pay for any of the operating or
capital costs.
So Apache profits by collecting royalties when others drill
on its so-called fee-acreage, a factor that greatly enhances its
returns.
ACTIVIST INVESTOR
Apache has been selling assets like Gulf of Mexico offshore
oil properties that would be expensive to develop, raising funds
to spend on less-expensive shale drilling. Pressure on the
company to accelerate that process has ramped up.
One activist investor, Jana Partners LLC, disclosed in its
second-quarter update in June that it has a $1 billion stake in
the Apache.
Jana has urged the company to exit its liquefied natural gas
projects (LNG) in Canada and Australia and focus on drilling
onshore in the United States.
Besides Apache, Anadarko Petroleum Corp said last
week the $675 million a year in royalty revenue it gets from
some 8 million acres in the western United States provides
"future options for additional value acceleration." That
statement helped push Anadarko's shares up more than 4 percent.
Energy investment bank Simmons & Co implies a valuation of
up to $13.5 billion for Anadarko's mineral rights.
There is "strong market appetite," for royalty interests
that offer growth potential," according to analysts at Credit
Suisse.
Apache did not detail revenue from royalties, but it has
extensive acreage.
In Louisiana, Apache has about 275,000 net fee acres. In the
Permian of Texas, it also has about 405,000 net fee acres
acquired from BP Plc in 2010.
REWARD NOW, RISK LATER?
Mineral rights securities carry risk - a drop in oil prices
would quickly erode returns. But with interest rates still
hovering around historic lows and crude oil trading around $100
a barrel, investor appetite remains high.
Parent Encana Corp raised $1.35 billion with its
IPO of PrairieSky in late May. Units in Viper opened at $31.50
on the June 18 market debut, up 21 percent from its initial
public offering price of $26 per unit.
Viper holds mineral interests in the Permian Basin that
Diamondback acquired for $440 million in September 2013. Viper's
current market capitalization is $2.56 billion.
Both the Viper and PrairieSky deals were innovative and,
according to analysts, marked what could be the next chapter in
energy finance.
They borrowed a page from royalty trusts that have been
around for decades and master limited partnerships (MLPs), which
U.S. energy companies have feverishly set up in recent years
because they pay no corporate taxes if they distribute most of
their profits to investors.
