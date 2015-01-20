(Adds background and premarket share move)
Jan 20 U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp
announced the retirement of Chief Executive Steve
Farris, effective Tuesday, and named John Christmann, chief
operating officer of North America, as his replacement.
Farris, who has helmed Apache for 14 years, will continue as
non-executive chairman of the board until May 1, when he would
retire from the board, the company said.
Christmann, who has been with Apache for 18 years, takes
charge at a time when the company is evaluating a sale or
spinoff of its international operations to focus on North
American shale wells.
The company, under pressure from activist-investor Jana
Partners, in December agreed to sell stakes in two liquefied
natural gas developments, Wheatstone in Australia and Kitimat in
Canada, for $2.75 billion to Woodside Petroleum,
Australia's top oil and gas producer.
Apache is still to appoint a new full-time chief financial
officer. Alfonso Leon resigned as the finance head in October,
eight months after he was appointed to the job.
Shares of Apache were down 1.6 percent at $61.25 in
premarket trading.
