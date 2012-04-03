Apache Corp on Tuesday sold $3 billion of three-part notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: APACHE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.75 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.713 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.81 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/09/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 70 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.661 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.29 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/09/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 100 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

TRANCHE 3 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2043 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.725 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.767 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/09/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)