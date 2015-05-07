(Adds quotes, details)
By Anna Driver
May 7 Apache Corp reported a quarterly
loss on Thursday as low commodity prices took a toll, but a
recent rally in crude has the U.S. oil and gas company preparing
for a rebound.
Crude oil prices fell by more than half from a June peak
over $100 a barrel. In response, the Houston-based company
slashed spending 60 percent and drastically cut its rig count.
Those actions have left the company in good shape to spring
to action as crude prices move higher. Crude is trading in New
York around $60 a barrel up from lows of around $42 in recent
months.
Apache, which drills in North American shale fields in Texas
as well as in the Egyptian desert and the North Sea, plans to
monitor oil prices and will reconsider its 2015 drilling plans
at mid-year.
"Should oil prices stabilize at these higher levels, and
cash flow increase accordingly, we are well-positioned to ramp
up the drilling program in an efficient and cost-effective
manner," Apache Chief Executive Officer John Christmann said on
a conference call.
Crude oil around $65 a barrel is enough to invest in new
drilling in the Canyon Lime and Eagle Ford fields in Texas, he
said, adding that any new wells would have to compete for
capital with other projects.
Harold Hamm, the chief executive officer of Bakken operator
Continental Resources Inc, told investors on a Thursday
conference call that oil at $70 a barrel "turns it on for us,"
in response to a question about at what price rigs would go back
to work.
WRITEDOWN
Earlier, Apache reported a first-quarter loss of $4.7
billion, or $12.34 per share, compared with a profit of $236
million, or 60 cents per share in the same period a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items such as a nearly $5 billion asset
impairment writedown, mostly for the United States, Canada and
North Sea, Apache had a loss of 37 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected a steeper loss of 57 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output fell 6 percent from a year ago to 601,000
barrels oil equivalent per day.
Apache left its North American capital spending forecast
unchanged at $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion. Oil and gas output
for North America is still expected to be flat for the year,
while production from the North Sea and Egypt is seen slightly
higher.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Christian Plumb)