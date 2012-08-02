Aug 2 Apache Corp said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 73 percent, hurt by a drop in oil and natural gas prices, even as it set a production record.

Net income in the second quarter was $337 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $1.24 billion or $3.17 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Oil and gas production rose to 774,486 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from last year's record of 748,519 boe per day. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)