UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp's quarterly net loss narrowed from a year earlier as total costs and expenses fell 32 percent.
The Houston-based company's net loss narrowed to $244 million, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $860 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue slumped nearly 39 percent to $1.38 billion. Total costs and expenses fell to $1.66 billion from $2.43 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.