Nov 3 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp's
quarterly loss narrowed as the company recorded a smaller
charge, mainly related to asset impairments.
The Houston-based company's net loss attributable to
shareholders narrowed to $607 million, or $1.60 per share, in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.14 billion, or $10.95
per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2ffvejT)
The company recorded impairments of $836 million in the
latest quarter, compared with $3.9 billion a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 5.8 percent to $1.44 billion.
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)