PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON May 8 Apache Corp : * CEO says company now plans to spend $600 million on kitimat lng this year,
down from $1 billion * CEO says plans to double Eagle Ford rig count by midyear
March 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banc Of California reaches cooperation agreement with legion partners asset management
* The ensign group announces sale-leaseback transaction with mainstreet health investments inc.