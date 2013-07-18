BRIEF-Sterling Resources announces agreement to sell UK operating subsidiary to Oranje-Nassau ENERGIE B.V.
NEW YORK, July 18 Apache Corp said on Thursday it will sell its Gulf of Mexico shelf assets for $3.75 billion to Fieldwood Energy LLC.
The deal, expected to close by Sept. 30, will let Apache focus more on its U.S. onshore assets.
Fieldwood, a unit of Riverstone Holdings, will also assume $1.5 billion in asset retirement obligations.
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru