By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
director of the Israeli division of private equity firm Apax
Partners , on Sunday stepped down from her chairwoman
roles at food maker Tnuva and the Psagot brokerage.
The resignations come in the wake of an anti-trust
investigation launched against Tnuva last month.
Apax owns 56 percent of Tnuva and 76.8 percent of Psagot,
Israel's largest investment house.
Cohen, who will continue to serve as a director of Tnuva --
a maker of dairy, fish, meat and poultry products -- said she
resigned so the companies did not have a distraction.
"I have taken this decision to ensure that Psagot and its
management team is not unnecessarily distracted by the current
events at Tnuva so that Psagot remains focused on the important
task of seeking growth in a very challenging economic climate,"
Cohen said in a statement.
"An investment house should operate without any shadow
hanging over it and I therefore decided to suspend myself from
any position in the company until the anti-trust authority's
investigation is completed," she added.
Cohen said she planned to rejoin Psagot's board once the
investigation was completed.
"Tnuva will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant
authorities in the hope that this investigation will end quickly
and prove that there has been no wrongdoing on its behalf," she
said.
Tnuva has been hit by consumer boycotts over the high price
of cottage cheese and other food products. The company has
responded with a series of price reductions.
Shlomo Rodav, former chairman of Bezeq Israel Telecom
, Israel's largest telecoms group, was named as
chairman of Tnuva. Psagot's board nominated Ron Gortler as
interim chairman until a permanent chair is named in a few
weeks, Apax said.
A Tnuva spokeswoman also said Tnuva planned to publish its
2010 financial results this week. As a private company, Tnuva
has resisted pressure to do so.
But a government panel last week recommended that private
companies be required to issue financial information.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)