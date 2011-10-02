JERUSALEM Oct 2 Zehavit Cohen, managing director of the Israeli division of private equity firm Apax Partners , on Sunday stepped down from her chairwoman roles at food maker Tnuva and the Psagot brokerage.

The resignations come in the wake of an anti-trust investigation launched against Tnuva last month.

Apax owns 56 percent of Tnuva and 76.8 percent of Psagot, Israel's largest investment house.

Cohen, who will continue to serve as a director of Tnuva -- a maker of dairy, fish, meat and poultry products -- said she resigned so the companies did not have a distraction.

"I have taken this decision to ensure that Psagot and its management team is not unnecessarily distracted by the current events at Tnuva so that Psagot remains focused on the important task of seeking growth in a very challenging economic climate," Cohen said in a statement.

"An investment house should operate without any shadow hanging over it and I therefore decided to suspend myself from any position in the company until the anti-trust authority's investigation is completed," she added.

Cohen said she planned to rejoin Psagot's board once the investigation was completed.

"Tnuva will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities in the hope that this investigation will end quickly and prove that there has been no wrongdoing on its behalf," she said.

Tnuva has been hit by consumer boycotts over the high price of cottage cheese and other food products. The company has responded with a series of price reductions.

Shlomo Rodav, former chairman of Bezeq Israel Telecom , Israel's largest telecoms group, was named as chairman of Tnuva. Psagot's board nominated Ron Gortler as interim chairman until a permanent chair is named in a few weeks, Apax said.

A Tnuva spokeswoman also said Tnuva planned to publish its 2010 financial results this week. As a private company, Tnuva has resisted pressure to do so.

But a government panel last week recommended that private companies be required to issue financial information. (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)