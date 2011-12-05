* New York creditor sues Apax, TPG over notes

NEW YORK, Dec 5 A New York creditor sued to collect 268 million euros ($358 million) owed under notes issued by Hellas Telecommunications Finance S.C.A., one of a group of companies organized as part of the 2005 acquisition of a Greek mobile phone company.

Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp claims private equity firms TPG Capital LP [TPG.UL] and Apax Partners got a group of companies to buy a firm, then borrowed heavily, paid the loan proceeds to the equity firms and their funds, and left Hellas insolvent and unable to repay the loans, according to the lawsuit.

The case was filed on Monday in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan. It is similar to a case filed by Cortlandt in November over 77 million euros ($103 million) owed under other notes.

With a 50 million euro ($66.9 million) investment, TPG and Apax worked to acquire profitable and nearly debt-free Tim Hellas Telecommunications, S.A., in 2005, the lawsuits said.

Under the equity firms' control, the new Hellas entities borrowed huge amounts of money, paid the loan proceeds to Apax and TPG and their funds and became insolvent.

In 2006, Hellas Telecommunications, S.ar.l., the parent company, paid Apax and TPG what it claimed was a 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) dividend. However, the lawsuits said, the money came from loans, not earnings.

Hellas Finance issued the notes in default in December 2006. Cordlandt sued on Monday for breach of contract, fraudulent conveyances and unjust enrichment.

Owen Blicksilver, a TPG spokesman, said the lawsuit has no merit. Apax did not immediately return a call for comment and a Hellas representative could not immediately be reached.

Hellas Finance, issuer of the PIK notes, is incorporated in Luxembourg.

Hellas Telecommunications II, S.C.A., submitted itself to an insolvency proceeding in the UK High Court of Justice in 2009, according to court papers.

Cortlandt Street Recovery claims that, since the loan proceeds were wrongly paid to Apax and TPG, they are responsible to repay the loans.

($1=0.746 Euro)

The case is Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp. v. David Bonderman 653357/2011 or 150569/2011 New York state Supreme Court (Manhattan).The earlier case is Cortlandt Street REcovery Corp. v Hellas Tellecommunications II, S.C.A. 653181/2011. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; karen.freifeld@thomsonreuters.com +1-646-223-6921)