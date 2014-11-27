LONDON Nov 27 European private equity house Apax is nearing its target on its $300 million Israeli mid-market fund and is expected to hold its first close at around $250 million next week, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Apax Middle-market Israel (AMI) fund is a local investor that will target the technology, telecom, healthcare, services and consumer sectors, the source said. Apax is the investment advisor.

Reuters reported in March that Apax was planning to launch the fund. It will be the only country fund in Israel to be advised by a large, global private equity house. [ID:

Apax declined to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)