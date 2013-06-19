* Deal could be finalised in the coming weeks - sources
By Matthieu Protard
PARIS, June 19 Private equity firms Apax
Partners and LBO France have started exclusive talks to sell
French furniture store chain Maisons du Monde to Bain Capital,
two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
"LBO France, Apax Partners, and Nixen are in exclusive
negotiations with Bain Capital for the sale of Maisons du
Monde," one of the sources told Reuters.
"The deal could be finalised in the coming weeks," the
source added.
LBO France and Apax each own 35 percent stakes in Maisons du
Monde, while private equity fund Nixen owns an 8 percent stake.
Sources said in February that a deal could give Maisons du
Monde, valued at 435 million euros ($582 million) when LBO
France and Apax acquired control in 2008, an enterprise value of
at least 700 million euros.
Lazard and Messier Maris, the boutique bank
controlled by former Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Marie Messier,
were chosen earlier this year to run the sale process.