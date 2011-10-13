WARSAW Oct 13 Santander , the euro zone's largest lender, plans to join forces with private equity firm Apax to buy KBC's controlling stake in Poland's Kredyt Bank , worth about $1 billion, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A Polish paper reported last week that Santander, which has already bought Poland's No. 5 lender Bank Zachodni WBK , had made an offer for KBC's 80 percent holding in Kredyt Bank.

"Santander plans to take over Kredyt bank in co-operation with Apax," a person familiar with the discussions said.

Apax and Santander declined to comment. (Reporting by Piotr Bujnicki in Warsaw, Victoria Howley in London and Sonya Dowsett in Madrid; Editing by Will Waterman)