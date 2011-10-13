(Adds details, background, share price)

By Piotr Bujnicki

WARSAW Oct 13 Santander , the euro zone's largest lender, plans to join forces with private equity firm Apax to buy KBC's controlling stake in Poland's Kredyt Bank , worth about $1 billion, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A Polish paper reported last week that Santander, which has already bought Poland's No. 5 lender Bank Zachodni WBK , had made an offer for KBC's 80 percent holding in Kredyt Bank.

"Santander plans to take over Kredyt bank in co-operation with Apax," a person familiar with the discussions said.

Apax and Santander declined to comment.

Another person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier that Apax had had discussions about teaming up with Santander to bid for BZ WBK before the Spanish bank went ahead to buy the lender from Allied Irish Banks on its own.

Poland's banking sector has seen a string of deals in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The European Union's largest ex-communist member and its banks have fared relatively well in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, allowing some of the foreign lenders under pressure at home to look for buyers for their Polish assets.

Kredyt Bank's retail network should complement BZ WBK's strong corporate presence, giving Santander a wider range of products in the vibrant Polish market.

The Belgian bank agreed with the European Commission in 2009 to sell assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) of state aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch to sell Kredyt and insurer Warta.

Shares in Kredyt Bank had shed 3 percent by 1114 GMT. (Additional reporting by Victoria Howley in London and Sonya Dowsett in Madrid; Editing by Will Waterman)