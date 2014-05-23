UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON May 23 Apax is to sell its majority stake in foreign exchange operator Travelex to Dr Shetty, the owner of the UAE Exchange, and Abu Dhabi firm Centurion Investments, the private equity group said on Friday.
The price of the deal was not disclosed, but sources previously told Reuters that the planned IPO of Travelex could give the company an enterprise value of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion). ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.