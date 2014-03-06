UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 New Look: * Alistair McGeorge, non-executive chairman, has informed the company that he intends to step down * Tom Singh will become interim non-executive chairman until a permanent successor is appointed * McGeorge to leave New Look at the end of may 2014 to pursue other
opportunities
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources