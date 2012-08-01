* Stage set for bruising battle - analyst

* APB is a strategic asset for Heineken to control - analyst

* Heineken's $4.1 bln offer for APB ends on Friday (Adds analyst comments, background, Heineken share action)

By Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Aug 1 Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave is in talks with Dutch brewer Heineken to extract a higher offer for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB), sources said, in a sign that the battle for the Southeast Asian brewer is set to intensify.

Last week, Heineken extended its $4.1 billion takeover offer for the APB stake by one week, and the sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter, said there may be further delays before the two parties could agree on a price for the maker of Tiger beer.

It is not immediately clear how much more F&N wants, but the board is waiting to see what Heineken comes back with, one of the sources said.

APB, which sells over 40 beer brands and brand variants and operates 24 breweries in 14 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia, is seen as a key asset for Heineken to own as the Singapore-based company is the vehicle the Dutch brewer uses to tap into strong Asian growth.

"Given the strategic importance of APB to Heineken with its pan-Asian footprints, we believe Heineken will go all out to win this prized asset, including taking the offer hostile at a higher price or even mounting a bid for F&N," Goh Han Peng, an analyst at DMG & Partners Securities Pte, said in a note on Wednesday.

"The stage is now set for a bruising battle ahead."

Heineken owns a 9.5 percent direct stake in APB and an equal joint venture with F&N owns a 65 percent stake in the Singapore brewer, giving it an effective 42 percent control of APB.

Heineken moved swiftly and offered S$50.00 a share to take control of APB after companies linked to Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi bought stakes in both F&N and APB in a $3 billion deal last month.

The board of F&N -- whose chairman Lee Hsien Yang is the younger son of Singapore's first prime minister and elder statesman Lee Kuan Yew -- has a tough task as APB is equally critical for the conglomerate's own future.

Without APB, F&N will be heavily reliant on property, with 80 percent of its earnings coming from that sector, Nomura Holdings estimates.

APB shares fell 1 percent to S$49.50 on Wednesday, valuing the company at S$12.9 billion ($10.4 billion), while Heineken shares were up 1.7 percent in Amsterdam. Including a tender offer, the total deal value will rise to around $6 billion.

READY TO ACT

The Dutch brewer has said it wants to agree to a consensual deal with F&N. But if it is denied, it will review all options available to protect its commercial interests, Heineken said.

The sources did not want to be identified as the discussions were confidential. F&N declined to comment.

"There is nothing new. We agreed to an extension with F&N and look forward to hearing from them by Friday," a Heineken spokesman said.

Sources said there is no suggestion that F&N is rejecting Heineken's offer for APB and the idea is to reach an agreed deal.

The HeinekenR brand, brewed under license from Heineken, is APB's largest brand representing 30 percent of its volume, the Dutch brewer says.

Thai Beverage, controlled by Charoen, this week obtained a key waiver from the Singapore Exchange that will accelerate its move to become the biggest shareholder of F&N, owning 24.1 percent stake, ahead of 15 percent owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings.

The Thai investment prompted Heineken to quickly make a bid for APB. However, a source with knowledge of the Thai bid said these stakes in F&N and APB were bought as a "financial investment."

Goldman Sachs is advising F&N, while Heineken is seeking advice from Credit Suisse and Citigroup. ($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE and David Jones in LONDON; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)