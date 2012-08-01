* Stage set for battle over Asia Pacific Breweries

* APB is seen as a strategic asset for Heineken to control

* Heineken's $4.1 bln offer for APB closes on Friday

* Heineken may have to hike S$50.00/share offer to win deal (Changes dateline, adds analyst comment, updates shares)

By Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 1 Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave is pressing for a better offer for its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) from partner Heineken, sources said, in a sign the battle for the southeast Asian brewer is heating up.

Last Friday, Heineken extended its $4.1 billion offer for the APB stake by one week and the sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter, said there may be further delays as the two parties try to agree a price for the maker of Tiger beer.

APB is the vehicle that Heineken already uses to tap into the fast-growing Asian market, via half of the 65 percent stake held equally with F&N and a 9.5 percent stake the Dutch brewer holds directly.

Heineken swiftly offered F&N S$50.00 a share to take majority as well as effective control of APB after companies linked to Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi bought stakes in both F&N and APB for $3 billion last month.

"Given the strategic importance of APB to Heineken... we believe Heineken will go all out to win this prized asset, including taking the offer hostile at a higher price or even mounting a bid for F&N," Goh Han Peng, an analyst at DMG & Partners Securities Pte, said in a note on Wednesday.

"The stage is now set for a bruising battle."

It is not immediately clear how much more F&N wants, but its board is waiting to see what Dutch brewer comes back with, one of the sources said.

European analysts say the deal would increase the proportion of Heineken's profits from the Asia Pacific region to 15 percent from 6 percent, raising the growth rate of the whole group.

"Although the current offer is expensive, the deal makes such excellent strategic sense that Heineken can afford to pay slightly more as the move is key to its Asian strategy," said one London-based analyst.

APB sells over 40 beer brands and operates 24 breweries in 14 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

TOP DOLLAR

The current offer values the firm at 19 times forecast 2012 EBITDA core profits, at the top end of historic industry deals, and above the 15 times that Anheuser Busch InBev's $20.1 billion agreement last month to buy out Mexico's Modelo.

But the board of F&N - whose chairman Lee Hsien Yang is the younger son of Singapore's first prime minister and elder statesman Lee Kuan Yew - will want to extract the best price possible as APB is equally critical for its own future.

Without APB, F&N will be heavily reliant on property, with 80 percent of its earnings coming from that sector, Nomura Holdings estimates.

APB shares fell 1 percent to S$49.50 on Wednesday, valuing the company at S$12.9 billion ($10.4 billion), while Heineken shares were up 1.6 percent in Amsterdam. Including a tender offer, the total deal value will rise to around $6 billion.

The Dutch brewer has said it wants to agree a deal with F&N. But if denied, it has said it will review all options to protect its commercial interests.

The sources said there is no suggestion that F&N was rejecting Heineken's offer and the idea is to reach an agreed deal. The sources did not want to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

F&N declined to comment, while a Heineken spokesman said: "There is nothing new. We agreed to an extension with F&N and look forward to hearing from them by Friday".

The Heineken brand, brewed under licence from Heineken, is APB's largest brand representing 30 percent of its volume.

Thai Beverage, controlled by Charoen, this week obtained a key waiver from the Singapore Exchange that will accelerate its move to become the biggest shareholder of F&N, owning 24.1 percent stake, ahead of 15 percent owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings.

The Thai investment prompted Heineken to quickly make a bid for APB, though a source with knowledge of the Thai bid said the stakes were bought as a "financial investment."

Goldman Sachs is advising F&N, while Heineken is seeking advice from Credit Suisse and Citigroup.

($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE and David Jones in LONDON; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, John Stonestreet)