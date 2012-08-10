UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE Aug 10 Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, which Dutch brewer Heineken is trying to take over, posted on Friday a 36 percent rise in quarterly net profit as sales rose in Indochina and Southeast Asia.
APB earned S$91.1 million ($73.24 million) before exceptional items in the fiscal third quarter ended June, up from S$67.0 million a year ago. Its net profit was, however, down 12 percent year-on-year when a one-off gain from asset sales in 2011 was taken into account.
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and his companies, which include Thai Beverage PCL, are vying with Heineken for a bigger stake in APB due to its exposure to fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia.
Underlining the attractiveness of those markets, APB said overall volume in Indochina and Thailand grew 12 percent, led by strong double-digit growth in Vietnam and Thailand.
South and Southeast Asia, excluding Thailand, delivered volume growth of 5 percent, led mainly by double-digit growth in Indonesia and export markets.
In a separate announcement, Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N), which controls about 40 percent of APB, reported a 2.1 percent increase in third-quarter net profit before fair value adjustment and exceptional items to S$136 million.
Higher earnings from breweries and dairies helped offset lower profit from property development and a loss from its printing and publishing arms, the Singapore conglomerate said.
F&N shares rose as much as 2 percent on Friday to a record after a large block trade stoked speculation that Charoen may be raising his stake in F&N as a means of gaining greater control of APB.
Heineken wants to take full control of the maker of Tiger beer, and last week F&N agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in APB to the Dutch brewer in a $4.1 billion deal. But there are questions over whether F&N's two largest shareholders - ThaiBev and Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - would support the S$50.00 a share offer, which was agreed by F&N's board but still needs shareholder approval.
"ThaiBev may have bought a chunk of shares from some other party so they'll have more say in the decisions," said a Singapore trader, a view echoed by other brokers.
F&N and APB did not provide any further information about the ongoing takeover battle for APB in their results statements.
($1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars) (Editing by Kevin Lim and Alex Richardson)
