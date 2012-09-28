UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, Sept 28 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday it had sufficient cash and financing available to buy the rest of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries, which it is set to control after a two-month takeover battle.
Heineken said the average acquisition financing costs were expected to be below 3 percent per year.
Earlier on Friday, shareholders of Fraser and Neave voted to sell their stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, giving full control to Heineken. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources