UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd has not indicated any intention to sell its nearly 15 percent stake in Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, F&N's financial controller Hui Choon Kit said on Friday.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday the Japanese brewer, the second-biggest shareholder in the drinks and property group, was exploring several options, including selling its F&N stake to Thai Beverage or another potential buyer at a higher price.
Kirin had said previously it was interested in F&N's food and non-alcoholic drinks business.
Shareholders of F&N voted in favour of selling its beer business, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, to Heineken NV in a $6.3 billion deal. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources