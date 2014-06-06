PARIS, June 6 David Azema, the head of French state holding company APE, could be candidate to head the French arm of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, French daily Les Figaro said on Friday.

"According to several sources David Azema should finally be tempted to head Bank of America Merrill Lynch in France," the paper said.

A government ethics commission for public servants is expected to review the candidacy on June 12, the paper said.

APE declined to comment. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was not immediately available to comment.

In February, Azema said he was not candidate to become CEO of water and waste group Veolia.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet. Editing by Jane Merriman)