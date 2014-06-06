PARIS, June 6 David Azema, the head of French
state holding company APE, could be candidate to head the French
arm of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, French daily Les
Figaro said on Friday.
"According to several sources David Azema should finally be
tempted to head Bank of America Merrill Lynch in France," the
paper said.
A government ethics commission for public servants is
expected to review the candidacy on June 12, the paper said.
APE declined to comment. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was
not immediately available to comment.
In February, Azema said he was not candidate to become CEO
of water and waste group Veolia.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting by
Benjamin Mallet. Editing by Jane Merriman)