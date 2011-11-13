* Caterpillar seeing very minor impact from EU debt crisis
By Rachelle Younglai
HONOLULU, Nov 13 Europe's debt crisis and
political gridlock in Washington are heightening business
uncertainty among global corporations, but so far CEOs say
strong global demand is offsetting any damage.
Washington's problems pose a longer-term threat. Business
leaders fear that lawmakers are losing the ability to perform
basic functions, making Congress unable to tackle policy needed
to ensure the United States remains competitive.
For now, companies from Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) to Eli Lilly
and Co (LLY.N) attending a CEO summit at the Asia Pacific
Economic Cooperation forum, said they are managing any loss of
sales caused by turmoil in southern Europe.
"We are seeing very minor impact," Doug Oberhelman, the
chief executive of Caterpillar told reporters on the sidelines
of the APEC CEO summit here in Honolulu.
APEC finance ministers on Thursday agreed that they need to
shore up their defenses against fallout from a euro-zone debt
crisis that threatens to pose a drag on growth for many months
ahead.
Oberhelman said the debate about Italy and Greece, which
are struggling to stay solvent, has raised the degree of
uncertainty in the world. But in terms of Caterpillar's
outlook, strong demand elsewhere has offset any losses.
"Other parts of Europe and Eastern Europe and Africa are
doing fairly well and will more than compensate for southern
Europe in our industry," he said.
The world's largest heavy machinery manufacturer recently
reported a surprising 44 percent increase in its quarterly
results, driven by strong demand for mining equipment and
construction machinery.
Resource and construction industries are expanding rapidly
to meet robust demand from China and other fast-growing
emerging economies.
Likewise, Nissan Motor Co's (7201.T) corporate vice
president told reporters there had been no impact on the
Japanese automaker's business.
MANAGING THE FALLOUT
Eli Lilly, which has drug manufacturing and sales offices
in Italy as well as dozens of other facilities around the
world, is more on the front lines of the European crisis.
In southern Europe, the 10th largest pharmaceutical company
essentially depends on payments from governments since health
care is largely funded by those countries' authorities.
"We are feeling the aftershocks of this crisis ... with
pressure on pricing and in some cases delays in payments. But
we are managing through that," Lilly's Chief Executive John
Lechleiter told Reuters. "The impact so far has not been
material."
After pulling through the 2007-09 financial crisis and
recession, Caterpillar's CEO said he expected the company to
manage its business "no matter what."
"I am hopeful that the European authorities will find a way
through that, but if they don't we are prepared," Oberhelman
said.
FedEx Express' (FDX.N) chief operating officer would not
say whether the fallout had spilled into the shipping company's
operations, but Michael Ducker told Reuters: "We are doing what
we have to do to manage this.
"We have great flexibility in our business."
CONGRESSIONAL WOES
In the United States, companies are growing frustrated with
Congress where Democrats and Republicans are deeply divided
over how to reduce the $15 trillion U.S. public debt.
"As businesses we are very concerned about it. Problems
have to be solved. The political debate has gotten so caustic
it has gotten in the way of that," Tom Craren, managing partner
at PricewaterhouseCoopers [PWC.UL], told Reuters.
Lawmakers meeting in a special committee are trying to
strike a longer-term deal to reduce the deficit. They have two
weeks left to come up with a proposal. Many Republicans oppose
raising taxes, while Democrats oppose deep cuts in social
programs. The conflict follows a chaotic August budget fight,
which nearly saw a government shutdown and a debt default.
Business leaders urged compromise.
"The U.S. fiscal problem has to get solved because long term
it is not sustainable," Craren said.
Microsoft Corp's chief research and strategy officer, Craig
Mundie, also voiced concerns over the gridlock in Congress.
"The deadlock that everybody observes in Congress, people
outside the country, it makes them worried about whether the
necessary policy things will get done," Mundie told Reuters.
A protracted fight over how to raise the country's
borrowing limit and rein in spending caused Standard & Poor's
to downgrade the United States' top credit rating in August.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)