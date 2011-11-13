(Adds comments)
HONOLULU Nov 13 Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper said on Sunday his country will make a bigger
push to sell its energy products to Asia after Washington
delayed a decision to approve the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas
oil pipeline project.
"This does underscore the necessity of Canada making sure
that we are able to access Asia markets for our energy
products," Harper told reporters on the sidelines of the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
"That will be an important priority of our government going
forward and I indicated that yesterday to the president of
China."
The Obama administration recently announced it would study
a possible new route for TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) proposed
$7 billion pipeline, which could end up killing the project.
Harper reiterated the Canadian government's disappointment
and said he remained optimistic the United States would
eventually give it the green light.
"It's important to note there has been extremely negative
reaction to this decision in the United States," Harper said
ahead of a one-on-one meeting with President Barack Obama.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by John O'Callaghan)