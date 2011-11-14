(Gets rid of erroneous material)
* Harper to Hu: We have oil for you
* Harper's reaction does little to sway Obama
* Obama, Harper to meet in December
(Adds further Harper comment, detail on routes)
By Rachelle Younglai and David Lawder
HONOLULU, Nov 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said he will step up efforts to supply energy to Asia
after Washington delayed a decision on whether to approve a new
oil pipeline from Canada to the United States.
In a subtle warning to Washington, Harper told Chinese
President Hu Jintao that providing energy to Asia was an
important priority for Canada.
"This does underscore the necessity of Canada making sure
that we are able to access Asia markets for our energy
products," Harper told reporters on Sunday at the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting in Hawaii.
"That will be an important priority of our government going
forward and I indicated that yesterday to the president of
China."
Citing health, safety and environmental concerns, President
Barack Obama's administration said it would now study a possible
new route for TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.
The delay could end up killing the $7 billion project
altogether if supporters back out or the administration is
unable to chart a new route.
Canada is already the largest foreign supplier of oil,
natural gas, electricity and uranium to the United States. The
proposed pipeline has the capacity to move 700,000 barrels of
crude produced from the Alberta tar sands to refineries in
Texas.
But the pipeline would have crossed an ecologically
sensitive region in Nebraska, causing thousands to protest and
derailing Canada's plans.
HARPER DISAPPOINTED
Harper's conservative government has repeatedly voiced
disappointment at the delay and some big businesses say the move
by the Obama administration was purely political to push the
decision out past the November 2012 election.
"It's important to note there has been extremely negative
reaction to this decision in the United States," Harper said
before a one-on-one meeting with Obama.
But Harper's reaction did little to sway Obama.
At their meeting, Obama told Harper he stood by the decision
to delay the verdict. Harper said he told Obama the delay
highlighted why Canada had to increase its efforts to supply
energy outside of the United States and into Asia.
"In the meantime, Canada will step up its efforts in that
regard," Harper told reporters.
It is unknown whether the administration will be able to
find a route around Nebraska that does not infringe on other
environmental sensitive regions or areas tied up in land claims.
Obama and Harper are due to meet in December in Washington.
Hu invited the Canadian prime minister to China in 2012.
(Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by John
O'Callaghan and Yoko Nishikawa)