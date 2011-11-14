HONOLULU Nov 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
told Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Sunday that he
stood by the decision to delay a verdict on the Keystone XL
pipeline, the White House said.
The leaders discussed TransCanada Corp.'s (TRP.TO) proposed
$7 billion Canada-to-Texas pipeline when they met during the
Asia Pacific summit in Honolulu, White House spokesman Jay
Carney said in a statement.
"The president underscored his support for the State
Department's announcement regarding the need to seek additional
information about the Keystone XL Pipeline proposal to ensure
that all questions are properly addressed and all the potential
impacts are properly understood," Carney said.
The prime minister's office said Harper reiterated his
disappointment to Obama and expressed hoped the project would
be "decided on its merits and eventually approved."
