HONOLULU Nov 12 President Hu Jintao sought to
soothe the nerves of foreign businesses over market conditions
in China on Saturday and vowed to boost his country's global
role amid growing uncertainty and trade protectionism.
"The new mechanism for global economic governance should
reflect the changes in the world economic landscape," Hu told
executives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
summit in Honolulu.
"It should observe the principle of mutual respect and
collective decision-making and increase the representation and
voice of emerging markets and developing countries," he said,
urging a more "balanced partnership" for development and
governance.
Hu and U.S. President Barack Obama, who spoke at the same
forum shortly after the Chinese leader, have not seen eye to
eye on how to address pan-Pacific trade among the 21 APEC
members during the annual summit.
Relations between Washington and Beijing are beset by
disagreements over China's trade and currency practices, U.S.
arms sales to Taiwan, China's military buildup in the Pacific
and China's human rights record.
China has been reluctant to sign trade deals that would
subject it to U.S-led efforts to further open its economy to
foreign players because that would put pressure on its
state-owned enterprises.
The differing views were captured on Friday in a politely
pointed exchange between American and Chinese trade officials,
when the U.S. trade representative refuted China's claim that
it had not been invited to join a regional free-trade pact
being negotiated by at least nine countries. [ID:nN1E7AB00S]
On Saturday, Hu said China was committed to free trade in
the Asia-Pacific but also called for progress in the stalled
Doha round of trade talks at the World Trade Organization.
"We should advance the Doha round negotiations and endeavor
to reap an early harvest agreement within this year on giving
tariff-free, quota-free products from the least-developed
countries," Hu said, adding the world should "firmly oppose and
jointly resist protectionism."
