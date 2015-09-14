MANILA, Sept 14 Energy ministers from the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group will discuss
climate change and business opportunities at a meeting in the
Philippines next month but not the South China Sea, Philippine
officials said on Monday.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also
have overlapping claims.
The Philippines has filed a case with an international
arbitration tribunal over rival claims in the South China Sea
but China has rejected the proceeding and says disputes must be
handled bilaterally. China is a member of APEC.
Zenaida Monsada, officer-in-charge at the Philippine
Department of Energy, said the South China Sea issue was not in
an APEC energy ministers' declaration that Manila has drafted
and which would be tackled during the Oct. 12-14 conference on
the resort island of Cebu.
"It's not on the table because the contending parties will
be there. It's a sensitive issue, it's not purely an energy
issue," she said at a press briefing, referring to the
territorial disputes.
"The target is to have everybody come and sit down and talk
on issues," Monsada said.
The draft Cebu declaration focuses on pushing for an energy
resilient APEC economy, with sub-themes such as improving energy
trade and investments, promoting clean energy and building
climate change-proof energy infrastructure, Energy
Undersecretary Loreta Ayson said.
APEC members include the United States, China, Japan, South
Korea, Indonesia and Canada, and together account for 60 percent
of world energy demand.
"We see energy resiliency very vital to APEC economies
considering the natural and man-made disasters that the
different countries in the APEC region have experienced in the
past," Ayson said.
Territorial disputes could be discussed in Cebu but not
during the ministerial meeting, she said.
