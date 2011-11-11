18th APEC FINANCE MINISTERS' MEETING
JOINT MINISTERIAL STATEMENT
1. We, the finance ministers of the APEC economies, convened
our 18th annual meeting in Honolulu, Hawai'i on 10 November
2011 under the chairmanship of Mr. Timothy F. Geithner,
Secretary of the Treasury of the United States. The meeting
was also attended by the President of the Asian Development
Bank, the President of the Inter-American Development Bank, the
Managing Director of the World Bank Group, the Deputy Managing
Director of the International Monetary Fund, and the APEC
Business Advisory Council (ABAC).
2. We noted that a number of our economies have suffered
major disasters in the last year with significant impacts on
the economies of the region and beyond. We also met at a time
of heightened downside risks for the global economy. Such
risks need to be addressed decisively to restore confidence,
financial stability, and sustainable growth. Growth and job
creation has weakened in the region, particularly in advanced
economies. Meanwhile, inflation remains elevated in many of
our economies. Capital flow volatility has intensified in
response to heightened risk aversion.
3. We reviewed the conclusions of the recent G-20 Leaders
Summit meeting in Cannes on November 3-4, and pledged to take
coordinated actions to strengthen the global recovery,
reinforce financial sector stability, maintain open markets,
and build a foundation for strong, sustainable, and balanced
growth. We agreed that:
--Advanced economies commit to adopt policies to build
confidence and support growth and implement clear, credible,
and specific measures to achieve fiscal consolidation.
--Taking into account economies' circumstances, economies
where public finances remain strong commit to let automatic
stabilizers work and take discretionary measures to support
domestic demand should economic conditions materially worsen.
Economies with large current account surpluses commit to
reforms to increase domestic demand, coupled with greater
exchange rate flexibility.
--We affirm our commitment to move more rapidly toward more
market-determined exchange rate systems and enhance exchange
rate flexibility to reflect underlying economic fundamentals,
avoid persistent exchange rate misalignments, and refrain from
competitive devaluation of currencies. We reiterate that
excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates
have adverse implications for economic and financial
stability.
--We agree to continue our efforts to further strengthen
global financial safety nets in which economies' governments,
central banks, regional financial arrangements, and
international financial institutions will each play a role
according to and within their respective mandate.
--We remain committed to promoting open trade and
investment, rejecting protectionism in all its forms. We also
affirm our determination to take actions to promote
development.
4. We reaffirmed our shared interest in reforming the
financial sector to better meet the needs of our economies. In
order to increase the resiliency of the global banking system,
we will implement the new Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision framework, which raises the quantity, quality, and
international consistency of capital and liquidity. To reduce
moral hazard and risks to taxpayers, we agree to implement
effective resolution regimes for systemically important
financial institutions. In line with international efforts, we
agree to undertake regulatory reforms so that all standardized
OTC derivative contracts are traded on exchanges or electronic
trading platforms, where appropriate, and cleared though
central counterparties. We will also enact reforms to see that
OTC derivatives contracts are reported to trade repositories
and non-centrally cleared contracts are subject to higher
capital requirements.
5. APEC economies remain committed to further structural
reforms to raise output in our economies, foster job creation,
and promote social inclusion. As follow-up to our Kyoto Report
on Growth Strategy and Finance adopted at our last meeting, we
took stock of work this year in two areas where APEC has
contributed valuably towards these objectives:
Infrastructure Financing: Accelerating infrastructure
investment and improving service delivery would contribute to
boosting the recovery and is critical for sustaining economic
growth in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to public
financing, private financing can play an important role in
supporting infrastructure investment.
There is scope to enhance the investment environment, access
to capital, and economies' capability to encourage further
private financing. For some economies, increased private
financing of municipal-level projects shows promise; efforts
are also underway in some economies to improve the environment
for investment through public-private partnerships (PPP) and
minimizing regulatory risk.
We recognize that dialogue with market participants on
infrastructure financing is critical to achieving the full
benefit of private sector resources.
We appreciated the work of ABAC and the World Bank to
discuss related policy issues with our deputies, and took note
of policy recommendations.
We welcomed the creation of Asia-Pacific Infrastructure
Partnership Dialogues to foster candid discussion between
market participants, individual APEC member economies, and
multilateral development banks. We also welcomed the
establishment of the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund by ASEAN
economies and the ADB, and look forward to its contribution to
regional infrastructure improvement.
Financial Empowerment: We recognized that a significant
number of our residents still lack effective access to safe and
reliable financial services, including in some advanced
economies. Increasing usage of, and access to, formal
financial products and services contributes to alleviating
poverty and reducing vulnerabilities of low income and
disadvantaged groups.
We, therefore, affirm our commitment to support financial
empowerment as a growth driver in APEC economies to provide the
unserved and underserved sectors greater access to safe and
reliable financial services. We reviewed the work of the APEC
Financial Inclusion Initiative, which delivered concrete
guidance in the areas of government-to-person (G2P) payments
and public-private strategies to effectively reach the
underserved, and prepared the ground for making accurate
measurements of the reach of financial services in APEC
economies. We welcome the emphasis on increasing women's
access to finance in the San Francisco Declaration adopted
during the High-Level Policy Dialogue on Women and the
Economy.
6. As we work to put in place policies to promote growth
and employment, we also recognize that economic growth must be
environmentally sustainable. We took note of a joint study,
Green Finance for Green Growth, which recommends further
exploration of policy tools for green growth. We agree on the
importance of rationalizing and phasing out inefficient fossil
fuel subsides over the medium-term that encourage wasteful
consumption, while providing targeted support for the poorest.
We took note of the voluntary reporting mechanism to help
implement this commitment that will be presented to Leaders by
the APEC Energy Working Group, and will contribute to this work
as warranted.
7. Close cooperation with the business community remains
a valuable feature of APEC. We welcomed inputs from ABAC,
which put forward recommendations on (1) improving
collaboration among financial market regulators in view of
increasing regional financial integration; (2) developing
policies and initiatives that support capacity-building for
financial empowerment and financing of SMMEs; (3) supporting
policy frameworks to channel private financing into
infrastructure; and (4) enhancing the efficiency of capital
markets. We also recognized the role of ABAC and the private
sector in supporting finance officials' exploration of the
concept of an Asia Region Funds Passport (ARFP) in order to
develop the sound funds industry and better integrate financial
markets with due regard for investor protection. We expect
further development of this work, in consideration of
economies' level of market development, which could help
explore the establishment of a pilot ARFP.
8. We thanked the United States for hosting the APEC
Finance Ministers' Process this year. We will meet again for
our 19th meeting in Moscow, the Russian Federation, in August
2012.