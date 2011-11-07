* US proposal covers environmental goods, services
By Doug Palmer
HONOLULU, Nov 7 It's an environmental plan for
the Asia-Pacific region that even President Barack Obama's
harshest Republican critic could love: cut taxes paid by
corporations and reduce market-distorting regulation.
But those two key elements of the U.S. "green growth"
agenda for this weekend's annual summit meetings of the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum are facing resistance
from China, a world leader in clean energy technologies.
That could derail or weaken a key part of the APEC agenda
that the United States has worked all year to advance.
The White House wants Chinese President Hu Jintao and other
APEC leaders to pledge to cut tariffs on environmental goods
such as solar panels, wind and hydraulic turbines, air
pollution filters and sewage treatment pumps to 5 percent.
Obama also wants APEC to agree to address certain
regulatory barriers that hamper trade in environmental goods
and services sectors including air pollution control, sewage
treatment, solid and hazardous waste management, nature and
landscape protection and noise pollution control.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed, hoping it comes
together," said Karan Bhatia, vice president of global
government affairs and policy at General Electric (GE.N), one
of the world's largest wind energy companies and provider of
other goods and services that could be covered by the pledge.
'U.S. DOESN'T NEED TO DO ANYTHING'
However, even though commitments in APEC are not legally
binding, Beijing on Monday threw cold water on the plan, which
it said would require much greater sacrifice from developing
countries in APEC than the United States. [ID:nL4E7M70MG]
"The problem is, if we set a goal of 5 percent, the U.S.
doesn't need to do anything. We are the ones that need to do
all the work," Assistant Minister of Commerce Yu Jianhua said.
Average U.S. tariffs on the 153 green products proposed for
cuts by the United States are 1.4 percent, compared to China's
average of nearly 7 percent, Yu told reporters.
"Some economies on one hand promote free trade of green
products and services and at the same time abuse trade remedies
and protectionism of green products within the APEC region," Yu
added, in apparent reference to a case filed by the U.S. arm of
German company SolarWorld SWVG.DE, which has added a
discordant note to the APEC focus on green growth.
The U.S. operation based in Oregon is seeking antidumping
and countervailing duties of more than 100 percent on imports
of solar cells and modules from China, alleging unfair pricing
practices and subsidies that threaten U.S. jobs.
The U.S. International Trade Commission will hold a
preliminary hearing on Tuesday on SolarWorld's allegation and
the Commerce Department is expected to formally accept
SolarWorld's petition on Wednesday, starting an investigation
that could lead to duties being imposed next year.
The case is one of a growing number of trade spats in the
green technology sector as governments step in to help their
own companies grab market share. (For factbox, please see
BIG MARKET, BIG STAKES
Since APEC accounts for about 54 percent of world output
and 44 percent of world trade, even a non-binding commitment
among members to cap environmental goods tariffs at 5 percent
would be "a significant step," said Bhatia, who was a senior
U.S. trade official during the Republican administration of
George W. Bush.
"Secondly, there is obviously a climate change dimension
and that adds a certain political imperative to the
initiative," Bhatia said.
The United States and China are the world's biggest
economies and the top two sources of carbon dioxide and other
greenhouse gases blamed for climate change.
The environmental goods and services proposal is
reminiscent of the 1996 Information Technology Agreement, which
also began in APEC and eliminated tariffs on semiconductors and
other high-tech goods among a number of countries.
That had an explosive impact on trade, said Bill Morin,
senior director for government affairs at Applied Materials Inc
(AMAT.O), which manufactures equipment to make semi-conductors
and solar panels.
"We're hoping something analogous to that could happen if
we get an environmental goods and services agreement," Morin
said, adding his company would like a pact that eventually
reduces tariffs to zero.
A 2010 Commerce Department report said the global market
for environmental technologies was $782.4 billion in 2008 and
the United States was by far the largest single market,
accounting for $299.5 billion of the total.
But "foreign markets, particularly those of developing
countries, continue to grow at a higher rate and offer the most
opportunities for U.S. companies," the report said.
Tariffs on environmental technologies average 15 to 20
percent in most major emerging markets and are as high as 40
percent in other countries such as Brazil and APEC members
China, the Philippines and Malaysia, the report said.
Numerous non-tariff barriers also inhibit trade such as
restrictive technical standards, onerous labeling, packaging
and documentation requirements and high domestic content
requirements, the report said.
