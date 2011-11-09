HONOLULU Nov 8 Asia Pacific business
executives will urge U.S. President Barack Obama and other
leaders meeting this week to start talks on a trade agreement
to tackle global environmental woes, the chair of a private
sector advisory group said on Tuesday.
"It's something that's going to be needed for the planet and
every economy is going to have start looking at how we all work
together to produce goods and services that are a little bit
more environmentally friendly," said Deb Henretta, this year's
chair of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).
The 63-member council includes three business
representatives from each of the 21 member economies of the
Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. China, Japan,
Russia, South Korea and Canada are other leading APEC members.
The group will meet on Sunday with Obama, Chinese President
Hu Jintao and other leaders here to discuss their
recommendations for improving business conditions in the
region.
Those include addressing tariff and nontariff barriers to
trade in environmental goods and services, reducing regulatory
barriers to trade, enhancing cooperation on food, energy and
water security and adopting policies to encourage more small
and medium-sized enterprises to export, she said.
The United States wants APEC leaders to pledge to cut
tariffs on environmental goods such as solar panels, wind and
hydraulic turbines, air pollution filters and sewage treatment
pumps to 5 percent.
The Obama administration also wants the leaders to agree to
address regulatory barriers that hamper trade in sectors such
as air pollution control, sewage treatment, solid and hazardous
waste management, nature and landscape protection and noise
pollution control.
China has criticized the tariff proposal as one-sided since
U.S. tariffs are already low and developing countries such as
itself would have to make the most cuts.
A U.S. official said APEC members had a "useful and
productive discussion" about the proposal on Tuesday and would
continue the talks on Wednesday.
Henretta, who also is Procter & Gamble's (PG.N) group
president for Asia, said there was "pretty broad support" in
Asia Pacific business community for some type of environmental
goods and services pact.
"What's going to take time is the specifics of what that
agreement looks like. How are we going to define environmental
goods and services and how are we going to set some measurable
goals," Henretta said.
