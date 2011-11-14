HONOLULU Nov 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper vowed on Sunday to keep pressure on the United States to approve the $7 billion Keystone pipeline project to ship crude oil from Alberta to Texas.

After meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at an Asia-Pacific leaders forum, Harper said his government will not give up on the project.

"I did indicate to (Obama) a couple of things. One is that we continue to push for an adoption of the decision, that you know I view this is in the self-evident interest of both the United States and Canadian economies," Harper told reporters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. (Reporting by David Lawder)