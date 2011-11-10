HONOLULU Nov 10 Finance and trade ministers gather at the APEC summit on Thursday to discuss ways to foster strong economic growth in face of turmoil in Europe that threatens to derail recovery.

Following are comments from officials attending the meetings:

PHILIPPINES FINANCE MINISTER CESAR PURISIMA

Asked what his concerns are about the situation in Europe, he told reporters before attending a meeting of finance ministers: "It is not being dealt with forcefully." On steps the Philippines would take to manage any outflows or fallout: "We will do whatever is necessary, but capital controls are certainly not being considered right now."

On the economy: "We are doing very well."

On possible fiscal Stimulus: "We have a lot of fiscal space if we need it....Whatever is necessary, we will be doing, our interest rates are low."

U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY JOHN BRYSON

"We've had such strong exports to Europe and now with the European financial crisis those will come down, appear to be coming down" Bryson told Reuters in an interview.

"There's not reason to think we can improve meaningfully in Europe," but markets such as China, Malaysia, South Korea and others in the Asia Pacific region offer more promise, he said.