HONOLULU Nov 12 Following are quotes from
leaders of Pacific Rim countries and business executive
attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on
Saturday.
On the agenda -- promoting free trade and liberalizing
regulations in order to strengthen economic growth.
For U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Hu
JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIKO NODA
CHINA: opening remarks at a bi-lateral meeting with China's
President Hu Jintao:
"We had a brief chat at Cannes. But I'm very delighted to
have this occasion today to exchange views on many issues.
Bilateral ties between Japan and China are very important for
the region as well as for the world. It is important to make
our ties develop steadily. China's development represents a
great opportunity for our country. I believe it is necessary
that both countries deepen our engagement with the region and
the international community."
Noda told reporters after the bilateral:
"Japan and China will be marking the 40th anniversary of the
normalization of our ties next year, a major point in the
history of our relations. In our talks today, we have agreed to
work toward my visit to China by the end of this year."
RUSSIA: Noda's remarks on a bilateral with Russian President
Dmitry Medvedev:
"We talked about promoting our cooperation in each and every
field amid changing security environment in Asia-Pacific. We
agreed that although our stances greatly differ when it comes
to territorial issues, we will hold practical talks in a quiet
environment in order to solve the problem," Noda told a
reporters.
UNITED STATES: Noda's remarks on U.S.-Japan bilateral:
"I'm very much encouraged by the fact that America is
increasing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, and I do
believe that Japan and the United States must work closely
together to establish economic goals and also establish
security order in this region."
According to the White House, U.S. President Obama said of
their bilateral that he has been impressed by Noda and "the
boldness of his vision." He said the U.S.-Japan relationship
was a corner stone of security in the Asia-Pacific and said
they would keep working together on commerce and security
issues.
JAPANESE TRADE MINISTER YUKIO EDANO
TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP: "By and large, participating
countries have shown their intention of welcoming Japan's
decision to seek to join the talks. But we cannot afford to be
very optimistic. We aim to make progress slowly but steadily,"
Edano told reporters on the sidelines of the APEC meeting.
CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER HARPER
"In the past few years, our Government has been aggressively
expanding commercial relations with the Asia-Pacific region to
create jobs and economic benefits here at home,"
"Our efforts are yielding results. We are maximizing
opportunities for our entrepreneurs through innovative trade,
investment, air, and science and technology agreements. We are
also attracting regional investment to Canada by ensuring a
speedier transport of goods through a much strengthened
Asia-Pacific Gateway."
CATERPILLAR INC (CAT.N) PRESIDENT RICH LAVIN
U.S.-CHINA FX TENSIONS: "I think it's inevitable that
currency will become a political issue. But we've seen that
kind of behind-the-scenes discussions and negotiations have
been very effective in encouraging China to strengthen their
currency and in fact I think it's strengthened between 35 and
40 percent over the past three or four years.
"So I think the worst thing we can do is encourage a process
that may result in some sort of trade friction or a trade war
in the two largest economies in the world. At Caterpillar we're
really encouraging continuing behind-the-scenes discussions and
negotiations to move China toward a stronger currency."
FAN GANG, DIRECTOR, CHINA'S NATIONAL ECONOMIC RESEARCH
INSTITUTE, and a former policy adviser to the People's Bank of
China.
"If you had $3.2 trillion, where would you put it?" he
said, referring to China's foreign reserves stockpile. "If euro
bonds now are in big trouble, should we put it in euro bonds?"
However, Fan said buying bonds issued by the European
rescue fund was a "different story" because it is backed by the
European Union, making it safer. "If you buy bonds in the
market, like a commercial activity, what are you going to buy?
You're not going to buy Italian bonds now. You're not going to
buy Portugal either."
GOOGLE INC (GOOG.O) EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ERIC SCHMIDT
TRADE: Why Asian economies should liberalize trade ties:
"Because they want our stuff. Trust me, they want it. If
you look at the view of America in Asia -- we have excellent
Hollywood films and things like that -- but we're fundamentally
the best area for research and new innovation for the
industries that they care about. A simple model is that America
invents the technology, it's initially commercialized in places
like Korea and Taiwan and then it's globalized at scale in
these vast manufacturing caverns of China.
"So they need what we're doing. We obviously need access to
their products and they help out with our debt. It's in all of
our countries (interests) to have these free trade agreements.
It's in their interest too. I think in many ways America's best
export is its companies, because when we operate by American
rules."
U.S. JOBS OUTLOOK: "We have to be growing pretty well
before hiring really starts. The jobless problem is much more
severe as a structural problem -- by the way it's much worse in
Europe than it is in the U.S. and much worse in Japan. So for
my view, the TPP and the other things are part of a much
broader package that the president and businesses are pursuing
that will ultimately result in job improvement.
But if you just do the math, it takes some number of years
just to absorb just the terrible things that occurred in 2008
because of the financial crisis. And so I'm worried that it's
much longer than people are talking about and I say that
without humor.
"I mean it's a very, very serious issue. and the way we
need to operate as a businesses as the government, we've got to
talk about it honestly and say we've got figure out a way to
get these economies growing faster, and that's done by
investment in the private sector, creating new businesses and
all the things we represent, and new markets, free trade
etcetera."
