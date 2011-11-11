(Repeats to widen distribution)
* APEC ministers warn of heightened risk to growth
* Geithner urges faster action by Europe to solve crisis
* Washington seeks to counter assertive China
* Clinton proclaims "America's Pacific century"
* Lower "green" tariffs, new trade deal on agenda (Updates
with finance ministers' statement, detail)
By David Lawder and Paul Eckert
HONOLULU, Nov 10 Asia Pacific countries pressed
Europe on Thursday to act more forcefully to quell its debt
crisis, setting the tone for a summit overshadowed by growing
alarm over the fallout from euro-zone upheaval.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and other APEC
finance ministers agreed to shore up their own economies
against Europe's troubles, warning in a statement of
"heightened downside risks to the global economy."
"The crisis in Europe remains the central challenge to
global growth," Geithner told reporters after ministerial talks
ahead of a weekend gathering in Hawaii of leaders from Asia
Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum members.
"It is crucial that Europe move quickly to put in place a
strong plan to restore financial stability," he said.
His remarks reflected mounting concern among the 21 APEC
members about the spillover from Europe that already is
starting to brake the pace of growth in one of the world's most
economically dynamic regions.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For full coverage of the APEC summit, click on [ID:nAPEC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Geithner also made clear that the APEC summit would keep the
heat on China to let its currency, which Washington says
Beijing keeps artificially low for competitive advantage, to
appreciate further. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
also lodged criticism against China, Washington's main rival in
the region, on everything from trade practices to human
rights.
She vowed a U.S. "pivot" toward the fast-growing region and
asserted Washington's renewed leadership in what she called
"America's Pacific century." The summit, to be hosted by
President Barack Obama in his native Hawaii, has been billed as
an effort to make progress on forging a new free-trade area and
an environmental technology pact, steps that could eventually
foster global growth.
But finance ministers meeting on Thursday fretted about
what they see as Europe's failure to take more decisive
measures to sort out their debt problems. Italy has overtaken
Greece as the epicenter of the crisis.
"It is not being dealt with forcefully," Philippines
Finance Minister Cesar Pursima told reporters in Honolulu,
echoing the views of many of his Asia-Pacific colleagues.
GLOBAL GROWTH NEEDED
Geithner said the Pacific rim must act quickly on its own.
"Asian economies will need to do more to stimulate domestic
demand growth -- both so they are less vulnerable to slowdowns,
such as the situation in Europe, and so they can continue to
contribute to global growth," he said.
But there was no sign that the summit of countries
representing more than half of global economic output would
offer any direct measures to help the euro-zone cope with its
crisis.
Rather, the focus was buffering themselves against the
fallout.
A statement issued after the finance ministers' meeting,
while making no direct mention of the euro zone, left little
doubt that it was an overarching concern at the summit, as it
was at last week's G20 summit in France. They pledged to
"take coordinated actions strengthen global recovery" and said:
"Such risks need to be addressed decisively to restore
confidence, financial stability, and sustainable growth."
The ministers also reaffirmed a G20 commitment to move more
rapidly toward "more market-determined exchange rate systems
and enhance exchange rate flexibility" -- a clear reference to
China's yuan valuation.
The currency issue has been a major irritant between
Washington and Beijing, which has become increasingly assertive
in a region where Obama now wants to refocus U.S. attention.
U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson said the United States
would feel the bite in lost business with Europe, but Asian
trade could help fill the gap.
The ministerial talks also dealt with efforts to further
open markets between Asia-Pacific members, which have almost 3
billion people and account for 54 percent of global gross
domestic product.
Nine countries -- the United States, Australia, New
Zealand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Chile and Peru
-- are expected to say on Saturday they have reached the broad
outlines of a proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade
deal. Japan may also join, giving the pact greater heft.
Adding luster to the summit's trade agenda was the
announcement in Geneva that Russia, an APEC member, had sealed
its 18-year negotiation to join the World Trade Organization.
For Obama, who is winding down the costly U.S.-led wars in
Iraq and Afghanistan, the APEC gathering is a chance to
reassert U.S. leadership in a region where China poses a
growing competitive threat. He will tout Pacific rim ties as a
way to create jobs, considered crucial to his 2012 reelection
chances.
The TPP pact, a possible template for an APEC-wide trade
zone, would help inject the United States into the heart of
Asia's regional trade architecture. China has moved ahead with
a series of multi-nation trade agreements throughout Asia and
has flexed its military muscle in the South China Sea.
While insisting the United States was not trying to
"constrain" China, Clinton sent a message to regional allies
that Washington would be a counterbalance to Beijing's economic
and military influence and would demand it play by trade rules.
"U.S. firms want fair opportunities to export to China's
markets and a level playing field for competition," she said in
a speech shortly after Chinese President Hu Jintao arrived.
Chinese officials have already expressed doubts about U.S.
goals at APEC, including a green growth initiative that would
cut tariffs on environmental goods and services, such as solar
panels and wind turbines.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina, Stella Dawson;
Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Anthony Boadle and
Robert Birsel)