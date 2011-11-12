* Japan request on trade talks lifts Obama goals in region
* U.S. requires Japan to meet high standards of free trade
* CEOs press world leaders to make progress on trade
* Euro zone crisis adds urgency for pro-growth steps
(Adds fresh Clinton quote)
By Doug Palmer and Emily Kaiser
HONOLULU, Nov 11 Japan's readiness to join
Asia-Pacific free trade talks gave a major boost on Friday to
President Barack Obama's drive to assert U.S. leadership in the
world's most economically dynamic region and promote growth at
home.
The Obama administration is seeking to reset relations with
Pacific nations and offer a counterweight to China's growing
power at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit
this weekend in Honolulu.
"We obviously believe that the world's strategic and
economic center of gravity will be the Asia-Pacific for the
21st century and it will be up to American statecraft over the
next decade to lock in a substantially increased investment --
diplomatic, economic, strategic and otherwise," U.S. Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton said after meeting APEC ministers.
Obama arrives later on Friday at the annual gathering of
APEC's 21 members, which account for more than half of the
world's output.
With Europe's debt crisis sending shock waves around the
globe, this year's meeting is also shaping up as a forum to
press the euro zone to sort out its problems and for APEC
countries to bolster defenses against the fallout.
"The stakes are high for all of us," Clinton said earlier.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda announced in Tokyo
that the world's third-largest economy wanted to join U.S.-led
talks to forge a Trans-Pacific Partnership among nine nations.
Incorporating Japan into any free trade area that is
negotiated would create a huge regional market, around 40
percent bigger than the 27-nation European Union.
Tokyo's move marked a breakthrough in Washington's efforts
to seize the initiative from Beijing, which has made deep
economic inroads in the region.
"As a trading country that has built its prosperity of
today, we must take advantage of growth in the Asia-Pacific
region," Noda said in Tokyo before leaving for the summit.
While welcoming the decision, U.S. Trade Representative Ron
Kirk insisted Japan must be prepared to meet the "high
standards" of liberalized trade the talks are striving for by
reducing barriers to agriculture, services and manufacturing.
This may prove a significant hurdle for Japan, where
farmers have protested against removing large subsidies.
Japan also must overcome skepticism in the U.S. Congress
and among American business and labor leaders over whether it
will be truly committed to a level playing field on trade.
At least one major U.S. company, Ford Motor Co, said it
opposed letting Japan into the pan-Pacific negotiations because
it believes Tokyo is not prepared to address its barriers that
block imports of American cars.
Australia hailed Japan's interest in a comprehensive
agreement, with Trade Minister Craig Emerson calling it "an
extremely positive development."
Other countries in the TPP trade talks are New Zealand,
Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Chile and Peru.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Full coverage of the APEC summit [ID:nAPEC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
EXECUTIVES APPLY PRESSURE
Asia-Pacific chief executives, also meeting in Honolulu,
pressed world leaders to step up free trade initiatives.
Business leaders advising the APEC summit said a "volatile
and uncertain economic environment" was discouraging private
sector investment and could spawn protectionist sentiment.
With Europe in danger of slipping into recession and U.S.
growth sluggish, Asia represents the best bet for keeping the
world economy on track.
Senior officials drafting an APEC communique agreed on
Thursday on the need for Europe to act more forcefully to sort
out its debt woes and for Asia-Pacific countries to bolster
themselves against the potential spillover from the euro zone.
But there was no sign the summit would offer any concrete
measures to help the euro zone cope with its crisis.
"Europeans have to ... provide a clear picture and provide
a solution and put their hands around their own issues, and the
international community is willing to help," Zhu Min, deputy
managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in
Honolulu.
APEC leaders, who begin meetings on Saturday, are expected
to keep the heat on China over what many see as an artificially
undervalued yuan that hurts competitors. The currency issue has
been a major irritant between Washington and Beijing.
Finance ministers pledged to take steps to strengthen
growth and move faster toward market-based pricing of their
currencies.
Despite the APEC statement, China's deputy finance minister
Wang Jun offered little prospect for a faster appreciation of
the yuan.
"Facing current economic conditions, the Chinese government
will continue to adopt proactive financial policy and stable
currency policy," Jun said, according to the state news agency
Xinhua.
But he did commit to quicken the pace of China's move over
the longer term toward a domestic consumer market, in balance
with its export-driven economy.
China will "accelerate the transformation of the mode of
economic development, strive to build a long-term and effective
mechanism to broaden domestic demand and boost consumption,
while continuing to stabilize and expand external demand, and
actively expand imports," Jun said.
(Writing by Stella Dawson and Matt Spetalnick; Additional
reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Michael Martina; Editing by
John O'Callaghan)