* Obama, Hu address APEC executives' summit
* U.S. leader assails China over currency, trade
* Hu asserts China's clout as growing global power
* Trans-Pacific trade deal gains momentum
By Michael Martina and Laura MacInnis
HONOLULU, Nov 12 Barack Obama and Hu Jintao
presented dueling trade agendas as an antidote to weak global
growth as the U.S. and Chinese presidents faced off on Saturday
at a Pacific summit where Europe's debt crisis loomed large.
The heads of the world's two biggest economies laid bare
their countries' growing rivalry and some of their entrenched
differences in back-to-back speeches to executives at the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Honolulu.
Obama took China to task for currency and trade practices
-- issuing a veiled threat of more punitive action unless it
"plays by the rules" -- as he sought to reassert U.S. influence
in a region he said was more vital than any other to America's
interests.
Hu pushed back, insisting on more clout for China as an
emerging global power. He also made clear Beijing prefers to
work through existing global trade architecture rather than
allowing itself to be subject to U.S.-led efforts to pry open
Asia-Pacific markets.
Obama and Hu will meet face to face later on Saturday.
Hosting the APEC summit in his native Hawaii, Obama said
earlier the "broad outlines" of a deal had been reached on the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, a regional free trade pact being
negotiated by the United States and eight other countries.
It was hailed by U.S. officials as the summit's signature
achievement and a possible template for an eventual APEC-wide
free trade zone. APEC's 21 members make up the world's most
economically dynamic region and account for more than half of
global output.
The deal being sought with China's neighbors also reflected
a U.S. drive to counter Beijing's competitive threat.
SHADOW OF CRISIS
With Europe's debt crisis sending shock waves around the
globe, this year's APEC meeting was emerging as a forum to push
the euro zone to sort out its problems and for APEC members to
strengthen defenses against the fallout.
Fostering free trade is one of the few steps leaders can
take to spur global growth when fiscal and monetary measures
are virtually exhausted in many developed countries.
While insisting the United States was "rooting for China to
grow," Obama urged Beijing to do more to allow its currency to
appreciate, create a level playing field on trade and prevent
theft of U.S. intellectual property.
"The bottom line is that the United States can't be
expected to stand by if there's not the kind of reciprocity in
our trade relations and our economic relationships," Obama
said. "Where we see rules being broken, we'll speak out and in
some cases we'll take action.
Speaking before Obama, Hu sought to soothe the concerns of
foreign businesses over market conditions in China. He repeated
China's commitment to reform and opening up its markets but he
offered little new to address concerns that American business
cannot compete fairly.
At the same time, he insisted China be given what it sees
as its rightful place in world affairs.
"The new mechanism for global economic governance should
reflect the changes in the world economic landscape," Hu told
executives. "It should observe the principle of mutual respect
and collective decision-making and increase the representation
and voice of emerging markets and developing countries."
China has been reluctant to sign trade deals that would
subject it to U.S-led efforts to further open its economy to
foreign players because that would put competitive pressure on
its state-owned enterprises.
Hu told the business leaders he favors pursuing more open
trade through bodies such as the World Trade Organization,
saying "we should uphold the multilateral trading regime and
deepen regional integration ... fulfill our commitments, firmly
oppose and jointly resist protectionism of all forms."
Hu has touted trade with China as a way to boost U.S.
growth and help Obama achieve his goal of doubling exports.
With Europe edging toward a recession, fast-growing Asia -- led
by China -- is vital to sustaining global economic growth.
Developing Asia is expected to grow 8 percent in 2012,
roughly four times faster than the United States, according to
International Monetary Fund forecasts.
