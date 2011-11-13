(Adds Hu comments on yuan)
* U.S. leader chides China over currency, trade
* Hu asserts China's clout as growing global power
* Obama tells Hu Americans impatient over China - aide
* Obama acknowledges U.S. a "bit lazy" in recent decades
By Michael Martina and Laura MacInnis
HONOLULU, Nov 12 U.S. President Barack
Obama and Chinese President Hu Jintao presented duelling trade
agendas at a Pacific summit on Saturday that underscored growing
tensions between the world's two biggest economies.
Hu and Obama laid out competing visions of world trade in
back-to-back speeches in Honolulu, and Obama then warned Hu in
private that Americans were growing increasingly frustrated over
what they see as unfair Chinese trade and currency practices.
Taking China to task with some of his sharpest language yet,
Obama used an address to CEOs at the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) summit to threaten punitive economic steps
unless it started "playing by the rules", as he sought to
reassert U.S. influence in a region vital to America's
interests.
Earlier, Hu insisted on more clout for China as an emerging
global power. He also made clear Beijing prefers to work through
existing global trade architecture rather than allow itself to
be subject to U.S.-led efforts to pry open Asia-Pacific markets.
When the two leaders appeared together before reporters as
they started face-to-face talks, both sought to play down
differences that have tested U.S.-China ties, stressing instead
the need for cooperation to tackle global challenges.
But behind closed doors, Obama took U.S. complaints to a new
level. It was unclear whether it was a serious effort to get
Beijing to change its ways or, at least in part, political
posturing aimed at U.S. voters who will decide whether to give
him a second term.
Obama faces a tough 2012 re-election battle, in which
Republican opponents accuse him of not being tough enough on
China.
Obama told Hu the American people and U.S. businesses were
"growing increasingly impatient and frustrated with the pace of
change" in the U.S.-China economic relationship, senior White
House aide Michael Froman told reporters.
Even as Obama used his meeting with executives to highlight
U.S. concerns about a rising China, he asserted the United
States was partly to blame for having lost ground and said his
administration was working to change that.
"We've been a little bit lazy, I think, over the last couple
of decades," Obama said. "We've kind of taken for granted --
well, people will want to come here -- and we aren't out there
hungry, selling America and trying to attract new business into
America," Obama said.
Hosting the APEC summit in his native Hawaii, Obama said
earlier the "broad outlines" of a deal had been reached on the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, a regional free trade pact being
negotiated by the United States and eight other countries.
It was hailed by U.S. officials as Obama's signature
achievement of the summit and a possible template for an
eventual APEC-wide free trade zone. APEC's 21 members make up
the world's most dynamic region and account for more than half
of global economic output.
Obama sees increased trade opportunities as an engine for job
creation at home that could help him through a troubled 2012
re-election bid with the U.S. economy still struggling.
But Beijing remains wary of the evolving trade pact that
Washington is seeking with some of China's neighbours. It is
widely seen as part of a U.S. drive to provide a counterweight
to China around the Pacific Rim.
SHADOW OF CRISIS
With Europe's debt crisis sending shock waves around the
globe, this year's APEC meeting was also emerging as a forum to
push the euro zone to sort out its problems and for APEC members
to strengthen defences against the fallout.
Fostering free trade is one of the few steps leaders can take
to spur global growth when fiscal and monetary measures are
virtually exhausted in many developed countries. But new trade
deals usually take years to yield significant benefits.
While insisting the United States was "rooting for China to
grow", Obama urged Beijing to do more to allow its currency to
appreciate, create a level playing field on trade and prevent
theft of U.S. intellectual property. Obama was "very direct" in
conveying that in talks with Hu, the White House said.
"The bottom line is that the United States can't be expected
to stand by if there's not the kind of reciprocity in our trade
relations and our economic relationships," Obama said. "Where we
see rules being broken, we'll speak out and in some cases we'll
take action."
Hu was quoted by Chinanews.com in Beijing as saying a big
appreciation in the yuan against the dollar would not help U.S.
trade and unemployment problems.
"The trade deficit and unemployment problems are not caused
by the yuan exchange rate. Even a major appreciation of the yuan
would not resolve the problems facing the United States," Hu
said in comments echoed by China's foreign ministry.
LIMITED LEVERAGE
Obama has been under pressure, especially from Republican
rivals, for a tougher line on China as he seeks re-election. But
U.S. leverage is limited, not least because Beijing is America's
largest foreign creditor.
Speaking before Obama in Hawaii, Hu sought to soothe the
concerns of foreign businesses over market access in China. He
repeated China's commitment to reform and opening up its economy
but offered little new to address complaints that American
business cannot compete fairly.
At the same time, he insisted China be given what it sees as
its rightful place in world affairs.
"The new mechanism for global economic governance should
reflect the changes in the world economic landscape," Hu told
executives. "It should observe the principle of mutual respect
and collective decision-making and increase the representation
and voice of emerging markets and developing countries."
China has been reluctant to sign trade deals that would
subject it to U.S-led efforts to open its economy further to
foreign players because that would put competitive pressure on
its state-owned enterprises.
Hu told the business leaders he favours pursuing more open
trade through bodies such as the World Trade Organization,
saying "we should uphold the multilateral trading regime and
deepen regional integration".
With Europe edging towards a recession, fast-growing Asia --
led by China -- is vital to sustaining global economic growth.
