HONOLULU Nov 13 Asia-Pacific leaders will
call on countries on Sunday to do what they can to prop up
economic growth, rallying around the common threat from Europe's
debt crisis despite divisions over trade and currency policies.
Fresh off a rare success in securing agreement on the
outlines of a regional trade deal, the heads of the 21 nations
that make up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum
will turn their attention to the more immediate problem of
preventing contagion from Europe.
After talks on Sunday, leaders are expected to release a
statement expressing concern that Europe's unresolved debt
troubles will spill over into the Asia-Pacific region.
Unlike the United States, where the Federal Reserve has
already cut interest rates to near zero, many Asian economies
have room to reduce benchmark borrowing costs to try to spur
faster growth. Most of them also boast healthy public finances,
giving them more leeway to boost government spending.
"We're not going to see massive growth out of Europe until
the problems are solved," U.S. President Barack Obama said. "And
that will have a dampening effect on the economy. But if we can
at least contain the crisis, then one of the great opportunities
we have is to see the Asia-Pacific region as an extraordinary
engine for growth."
But that engine is slowing down and inflation-wary Asian
leaders don't necessarily want to rev it back up. China is
reluctant to unleash another huge stimulus package like the one
it launched in 2009 because of concern over wasteful spending.
China's economic growth will likely dip below 9 percent next
year for the first time in a decade. That would still be four
times faster than the U.S. economy is likely to grow.
Although leaders will put on a show of unity, the APEC
summit revealed some growing rifts, particularly between the two
biggest players, the United States and China.
A senior White House official said Obama cautioned China's
President Hu Jintao that Americans were growing increasingly
impatient and frustrated with the pace of change in China's
economic policy.
Obama and Hu met on Saturday, and White House spokesman Jay
Carney said Obama was "very direct" with the Chinese leader
about the currency and trade issues during their meeting.
The United States has long complained that China keeps its
yuan currency artificially weak to give its exporters an
advantage. China counters that the yuan should rise only
gradually to avoid harming the economy and driving up
unemployment, which would hurt global growth.
Hu was quoted by Chinanews.com in Beijing on Sunday as
saying a big appreciation in the yuan against the dollar would
not help U.S. trade and unemployment problems.
"The trade deficit and unemployment problems are not caused
by the yuan exchange rate. Even a major appreciation of the yuan
would not resolve the problems facing the United States," Hu
said in comments echoed by China's foreign ministry.
APEC corporate executives meeting in Honolulu expressed some
frustration with China as well, although most said they
preferred a soft approach to avoid unsettling business
relationships.
"Even among friends there are sometimes disputes and there
are moments of tension," said John Lechleiter, chief executive
of drug company Eli Lilly. "I hope that as these things arise,
they can be dealt with diplomatically."
(Reporting by Reuters APEC team; Additional reporting by Chris
Buckley and Judy Hua in BEIJING; Writing by Emily Kaiser;
Editing by Paul Tait)