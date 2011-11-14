* U.S. president turns up heat on Beijing at APEC summit
By Matt Spetalnick and Doug Palmer
HONOLULU, Nov 13 President Barack Obama served
notice on Sunday that the United States was fed up with China's
trade and currency practices as he turned up the heat on
America's biggest economic rival.
"Enough's enough," Obama said bluntly at a closing news
conference of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit
where he scored a significant breakthrough in his push to
create a pan-Pacific free trade zone and promote green
technologies.
Using some of his toughest language yet against China,
Obama, a day after face-to-face talks with President Hu Jintao,
demanded that China stop "gaming" the international system and
create a level playing field for U.S. and other foreign
businesses.
"We're going to continue to be firm that China operate by
the same rules as everyone else," Obama told reporters after
hosting the 21-nation APEC summit in his native Honolulu. "We
don't want them taking advantage of the United States."
China shot back that it refused to abide by international
economic rules that it had no part in writing.
"First we have to know whose rules we are talking about,"
Pang Sen, a deputy director-general at China's Foreign Ministry
said.
"If the rules are made collectively through agreement and
China is a part of it, then China will abide by them. If rules
are decided by one or even several countries, China does not
have the obligation to abide by that."
Even as Obama issued the veiled threat of further punitive
action against China, it was unclear how much of his tough
rhetoric was, at least in part, political posturing aimed at
economically weary U.S. voters who will decide next November
whether to give him a second term.
Obama insisted that China allow its currency to rise faster
in value, saying it was being kept artificially low and was
hurting American companies and jobs. He said China, which
often presents itself as a developing country, is now "grown
up" and should act that way in global economic affairs.
The sharp words between the U.S. and China contrasted with
the unified front that Asia-Pacific leaders sought to present
with a pledge to bolster their economies and lower trade
barriers in an effort to shield against the fallout from
Europe's debt crisis.
The members of APEC, which accounts for more than half of
the world's economic output, said they had agreed on ways to
counter "significant downside risks" to the world economy.
That followed an appeal by Obama, seeking to reassert U.S.
leadership to counter China's growing influence around the
Pacific Rim, for a commitment to expand trade opportunities as
an antidote to Europe's fiscal woes.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, in
Honolulu to consult with APEC leaders, said the euro zone
upheaval risked sweeping the world economy into a "downward
spiral" that all countries had a stake in resolving the
crisis.
TRADE LIBERALIZATION PROMISED
APEC said in a final communique: "We recognize that further
trade liberalization is essential to achieving a sustainable
global recovery in the aftermath of the global recession of
2008-2009."
The communique also expressed a firm resolve "to support the
strong, sustained and balanced growth of the regional and
global economy" -- a clear reference to U.S. concerns about a
huge trade deficit with China's export-driven economy, fiscal
problems in developed nations and the low savings rate in the
United States.
In another bow to U.S. pressure, APEC committed to reducing
tariffs on environmental goods and services to 5 percent as a
way to promote green technology trade, overcoming China's
resistance to the idea.
Differences persist among APEC members -- a point hammered
home by U.S.-China tensions -- and the question remains how far
leaders will be able to go in turning promises into action.
Many, Obama included, will face resistance to opening markets
further to foreign competition.
Obama's public denunciation of China's policies came as he
faces pressure at home, from Republican presidential contenders
as well as fellow Democrats, for a tougher line on Beijing.
But U.S. leverage is limited, not least because Beijing is
America's largest foreign creditor.
Though Obama acknowledged a "slight improvement" in the
value of China's yuan, he insisted it was not enough.
The United States has long complained that China keeps its
currency artificially weak to give its exporters an advantage.
China counters that the yuan should rise only gradually to
avoid harming the economy and driving up unemployment, which
would hurt global growth.
Hu was quoted by Chinanews.com in Beijing on Sunday as
saying a big appreciation in the yuan against the dollar would
not help U.S. trade and unemployment problems. [ID:nL3E7MD03F]
The yuan inched up against the dollar. Dealers said Hu's
comments in Honolulu indicated that China had no intention of
letting the currency rise faster in the near term.
U.S. ENGAGEMENT
Obama declared U.S. engagement in the Asia-Pacific region
as "absolutely critical" to America's prosperity. By harnessing
the potential for expanded trade with the world's
fastest-growing region, Obama hopes he can create U.S. jobs to
help him through a tough reelection fight in 2012.
Obama's drive toward a pan-Pacific free trade zone -- the
signature U.S. achievement of the summit -- got a boost when
Canada, Mexico and Japan said they were interested in joining
talks now under way among nine countries, and they agreed to
complete the detailed framework in 2012.
The Philippines was discussing the matter, U.S. officials
said.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership adds momentum to Obama's
pledge to double U.S. exports, made more urgent by the virtual
collapse of the Doha round of trade talks. A free trade zone in
the region would outstrip the market size of the European
Union. But for Japan, such a deal faces major political
obstacles at home.
Yet there was little promise of immediate economic
dividends as such trade deals often take years to take effect.
Obama is seeking to assure allies of a U.S. "pivot" as
China flexes its economic and military muscles in Asia and
beyond. But leaders may doubt whether Washington can avoid
being distracted by economic woes at home and foreign policy
priorities like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran.
