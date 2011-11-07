Nov 7 Here are some key facts about the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group, which is meeting in
Hawaii from Nov. 12-13.
MEMBERSHIP
* APEC's 21 economies account for about 41 percent of the
world's population (almost 3 billion people), 54 percent of its
gross domestic product and 44 percent of global trade.
* The group includes the world's three biggest economies --
the United States, China and Japan -- and some of the
fastest-growing emerging ones in Indonesia, Thailand and
Mexico.
* The other members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile,
Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru,
Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan (under the
name Chinese Taipei) and Vietnam.
MISSION
* APEC was launched in 1989 in Australia as an informal
dialogue among 12 members. Its leaders have met annually since
1993, focusing mainly on promoting free trade. The group
operates by consensus with no framework to negotiate binding
agreements. But it has a permanent secretariat in Singapore and
sponsors more than 100 formal and informal meetings a year.
* At the 1994 meeting in Indonesia, members adopted the
"Bogor Goals" that called for industrialized nations to realize
free and open trade and investment by 2010, and by 2020 for
developing economies. Last year, leaders said 13 countries had
made "significant progress" but more work remained to be done.
ISSUES
* The United States, hosting the meeting this year for the
first time since 1993, is pushing for progress in three main
areas: boosting use of clean energy and other environmental
technologies, reducing regulatory barriers to trade and
strengthening regional economic integration.
* The ministers and leaders will look at various ways of
creating a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), which
would become the world's largest by far if it is achieved.
* Last year, leaders acknowledged the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership as one path to the FTAAP, along with
other regional undertakings centered around the 10-member
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
* Trans-Pacific Partnership countries -- namely the United
States, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore,
Brunei, Chile and Peru -- are expected to announce the broad
outlines of a deal this weekend in Honolulu and potentially set
a deadline for finishing the talks.
* Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda, has signaled
he is keen to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership to reignite
growth in a country with a shrinking and aging population.
* China, which already has a free trade agreement with
ASEAN, has said it is watching the Trans-Pacific Partnership
but has no immediate plans to join the negotiations.
ATTIRE
* APEC tradition calls for all participants to don native
attire for a photo shoot on the meeting's last day, which is
often the most memorable event of the annual meetings.
* Previous meetings have seen the leaders don Chilean
ponchos, U.S. bombardier jackets, Chinese silk jackets, batik
shirts, Korean Hanboks, Vietnamese silk tunics, New Zealand
sailing jackets and Australian Drizabone raincoats.
* Last year in Japan, leaders posed for their final photo
in business casual, meaning the 20 male leaders posed in suits
and jackets without ties and the lone woman, Australian Prime
Minister Julia Gillard, wore a black frock with white polka
dots over black pants and a shirt.
* With U.S. unemployment stuck around 9 percent, President
Barack Obama may be loathe to ask other world leaders to join
him in a final photo dressed in the traditional attire of
Hawaii, his birthplace.
